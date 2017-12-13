Western New England Univ. alum hailed a hero for subduing NYC suspect

Several American heroes are credited with subduing an accused bomber at New York City's Port Authority on Monday and one of them has strong ties to western Massachusetts.

A Western New England University graduate is being hailed for his bravery in stopping a suspect during a terrorist attack.

Now, his alma mater is speaking out about his dedication to public service.



A smoky subway filled with wreckage. It's a place where most would run far away, but four fearless officers rushed to help.



"I'm sure no one who knows him was in the least surprised," said Western New England Professor John Baick.



Among them, Sean Gallagher, a proud Marine and Western New England University alum.

"What matters most is what he can do for others," Baick explained.



Gallagher, a history major, left his mark on the campus, just like he now leaves a mark in the pages of our nation's history.

Baick told Western Mass News that Gallagher's formative years made him the person he is today.



"He was part of a 9/11 generation. He was a young person when the towers came down. It was the first event that he could remember that were a part of American history...this terrible event...and he was shaped by this. He has now become a part of that history himself with this actions," Baick added.



Gallagher was joined by Drew Preston, John Collins, and Anthony Manfredini in the response. They were able to arrest the suspect before the device was fully detonated.

PAPD thanks our heroes for their bravery protecting New Yorkers today and every day #PAPDVigilance #PAPDProtectsNYC pic.twitter.com/jM7qNx7Gmw — PAPD (@PAPD911) December 12, 2017

Five people were hurt in the attack, but thanks to quick work, the officers were able to save the public from further harm.



"He was the kind of person that every community needs to watch out for other people," Baick said.

The investigation into the attack is still unfolding.

