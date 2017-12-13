Hartford Line meeting discussed at Springfield meeting

The Hartford line is expected to start running in May of next year, but preparations are well underway to make sure things run smoothly.

The meeting took place at the Springfield Central Library.

The project manager was in Springfield discussing the progress of how things are going in anticipation of the launch.

The service will be along the I-91 corridor going from New Haven to Springfield.

It will use the already existing tracks that Amtrak uses right now and make its final stop at Union Station.

The state and federal governments are spending more than 600 million to link Hartford and Springfield by rail.

When the Hartford line launches, 17 round trips will start between New Haven and Hartford with 12 of those trips continuing to Springfield.

Connecticut Transportation Department hopes the service will attract people that live close by and want an easier way to get to Springfield.

With the casino opening in the fall, it's another added way people can get to Springfield.

There are also plans in the works to potentially expand it all the way up to Greenfield if possible.

