Western MA colleges offering help to students displaced by Hurricane Maria

The Massachusetts Board of Higher Education has announced that they will temporarily provide in-state tuition for students displaced by Hurricane Maria starting immediately.

This allows students from Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands who had to evacuate a chance to continue their education here in Massachusetts.

In an announcement made today at Springfield Technical Community College, students who had to evacuate Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Maria will be able to pay in-state tuition at public colleges across the state, meaning one class at STCC is $75 for instate students.

Out of state students pay $726.

This making it a savings of $651 per class.

Something that Alexandra Santiago said is a godsend after her mother lost her job in Puerto Rico and she decided to come to Holyoke.

“It’s a lot to take in, because back in Puerto Rico, things haven’t gotten any better, but it’s comforting to know that people here have our backs.

The savings at Holyoke Community College where Alexandra is attending are similar.

The goal for these local community colleges are to help students continue their education with little hold up.

“There is enough going on for these students, for these families. Let’s let college be simple, clear, and as easy as possible. Our doors are flung right open and we hope they feel right at home here,” said STCC President John Cook.

Other private institutions have also opened their doors with scholarships.

Bay Path announcing 10 available scholarships just last week, and they are still accepting applications.

Amherst, Mount Holyoke, and Smith have received applications from 5-10 students for their scholarship opportunities as well.

For the students that are now able to continue their education, they couldn’t be more grateful.

It’s not the first time the state has done something like this. The last time was after Hurricane Katrina and students from Louisiana needed to keep going to class. The tuition rate just passed starts immediately,

Students who apply now can start as soon as next semester.

Incoming students will need to provide documentation that proves they have been displaced to get that in state tuition.

Something the colleges are aware can be difficult, with destroyed documentation from the hurricane.

STCC and HCC said they will work with the students to find some way to help them prove they have been displaced.

