Preventing bursting pipes during the winter season

This is the time of year many people's pipes burst, leaving a bigger problem around the holidays.

There are some ways to make sure that doesn't happen as we head into another bitterly cold night.

As the temperature continues to drop, pipes inside your home need protection from the cold.

"Run your faucets and let it trickle overnight when it’s really cold like this," said Gary Woodruff.

Gary Woodruff of Hurley and David, an HVAC company in Springfield, said that a trickle of water running from your faucets can help keep the water from freezing inside the pipes.

But if you're pipes do freeze, you may not know it until it gets warmer.

"What will happen is the pipe freezes and then bursts, and you may not know that it's really burst, and then it thaws out and water is spewing everywhere."

But if the pipe bursts, you'll usually hear it from inside the house, and in that case, your best bet is to call the local plumber.

"There is electric heat tape that plugs into an outlet that you can wrap it around the pipes. But if you have a pipe that can't be insulated from outside air, that's really the only way."

Woodruff told Western Mass News that one of the biggest things you can do right now is making sure your heating system works.

"A well maintained heating system is a very good insurance policy against frozen pipes and burst pipes."

“We've got a large stock of portable electric space heaters that people can borrow if they can't get a new system installed right away, or if it's a major repair."

Weather stripping around doors and windows will help keep the cold out as well.

Placing a towel under your door is another way to make sure your home is heated properly.

