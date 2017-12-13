Springfield Police seize over 23,000 bags of heroin in drug raid

Springfield Police recovered 23,750 bags of heroin during a drug raid Wednesday afternoon at a residence on Gresham Street.

Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant at the residence around 4:30pm, made two arrest, and seized over 23,000 bags of heroin, while also recovering close to $13,000 in cash as well as marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

"This was a large scale heroin distribution operation responsible for bringing thousands of bags of heroin into the Springfield area," said Springfield Police Narcotics Captain Brian Keenan.

23 year old Brian A. Santiago of Gresham Street and 46 year old Javier R. Torres of Gresham Street were arrested.

They face the following charges:

Heroin trafficking charges

Possession of a Class D (Marijuana) substance with the intent to distribute

Santiago also faces a charge of possession of ammunition without a FID card.

Santiago and Torres are scheduled to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Thursday.

