Holiday Decorations Stolen in Wilbraham

Holiday Decorations Stolen in Wilbraham



WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Wilbraham Police said a Grinch has hit Mountainbrook Road.

Police said someone stole two six foot tall Christmas displays Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. One was a white polar bear and the other was a Santa Clause. Both are six feet tall.

Police ask anyone who might have a home security camera or who may have seen anything to give them a call at 413-596-3837.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

