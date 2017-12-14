Holiday Decorations Stolen in Wilbraham

Wilbraham Police said a Grinch has hit Mountainbrook Road.
Police said someone stole two six foot tall Christmas displays Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. One was a white polar bear and the other was a Santa Clause. Both are six feet tall.
Police ask anyone who might have a home security camera or who may have seen anything to give them a call at 413-596-3837.
