Power Outage in Warren after Tree Falls on Wires

Power is out in a part of Warren Thursday morning after a large tree fell on some wires, taking down utility poles.

Warren police said the tree fell at the intersection of Lower Southbridge Street and Maple Street, knocking power out to that area. Police said National Grid is on scene working to restore power, they say it is expected to be back on by 7A.M.

Police said crews had to cut and remove the tree that fell. They are replacing the poles.

A detour is in place at that intersection.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.