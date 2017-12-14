Clouds giving way sunshine but cold sticks around

The light snow and flurries have moved out of the valley with most spots picking up a coating of accumulation just enough to make things a bit slippery. You may want to allow for some extra time as you leave the house but conditions are improving as the Clipper responsible for the light snow slides away.

Clouds decrease quickly later this morning with lots of sunshine on tap for this afternoon. We have another cold day on tap but it will not be quite as harsh as it was yesterday. However, highs will only come up into the mid to upper 20s along with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Winds out of the northwest will be a little less intense than yesterday, but gusts to 20-25mph are likely. We are clear and very cold tonight with lows falling into the single digits as winds become calm.

Another storm system coming in from the west will bring clouds back tomorrow. We are still battling the cold and highs once again return to the mid and upper 20s. Some snow showers may sneak in tomorrow night through Saturday morning, but there's no accumulations expected at this time. We turn partly cloudy and blustery again for Saturday with high temps getting very close to freezing (which we've been below since Tuesday afternoon).