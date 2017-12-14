The coldest air of the season on tap

Our coldest temperatures of the season on tap for tonight!

A departing storm system is keeping winds gusty this afternoon, keeping temps cold and wind chills bitter. High pressure to our west builds in tonight, which will cause winds to become light or calm and skies clear. It will be the perfect recipe for temps to drop like a rock overnight and many, if not all, will hit single digits.

We start frigid Friday morning with some sunshine and a very light breeze. Luckily it won’t be a windy day Friday, but with increasing clouds, temperatures will get stuck in the middle to upper 20s again.

Friday evening, two systems will approach New England; one to our west and one off the coast. Both of these will give us a chance to see some snow showers and flurries, but little to no accumulation is expected. These storms depart early Saturday and we are left in its wake with a cold and blustery day on tap. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy day with a few random snow showers and squalls around-especially in the hill towns. Expect wind gusts to 30mph and high temps struggling to reach freezing.

Sunday is looking brisk and dry with temps remaining in the lower to mid-30s. We will start with sunshine, but clouds increase in the afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front. This front will come into the area Sunday night through Monday morning with a slight chance for flurries or freezing drizzle. Any freezing drizzle or rain (even though light) could lead to travel issues Monday morning-stay turned for updates.

We stay cloudy Monday with temperatures moderating after the passing of a warm front. Temps climb into the 40s Tuesday ahead of a cold front, which will feel pretty nice after this stretch of cold! Rain showers are likely Tuesday evening as the front comes through and there may be a brief change to snow as colder air dives in-but that isn’t for certain yet. We turn breezy and dry Wednesday and colder for Thursday. We are watching for another potential ‘wintry mix’ system for the end of the week-which may impact Christmas travel.