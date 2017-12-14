Power restored after car crashes into telephone pole in Chicopee

A dark start to the morning for homeowners on a Chicopee street after a car crashed into a telephone pole.

The car hit so hard the pole had to be replaced, but as neighbors told us, this is not the first, or even the second time, this has happened.

Snowy conditions proved to be dangerous in Chicopee Thursday morning after a woman drove off Fuller Road and straight into a telephone pole, sending nearly a dozen families on David Street into the dark.

The woman escaped with just scratches on her face, but the power company was forced to rip out the old pole and replace it with a new one.

"It looked like they had driven on my lawn and then sort of, at the last moment, swerved," said Sergio Amaral.

Amaral's wife woke him up to a loud bang like a tractor trailer. They still had power, but their neighbors down the street did not.

Power was restored around 10 a.m. today, but it does raises questions about the safety of a rather busy Fuller Road.

"At the top of the hill, it sort of turns slightly to the left and if you're not paying attention, you could easily go straight," Amaral added.

Neighbors said that they've seen this before - three times in fact at this exact pole - and each time a car has hit it, they worry more and more about their safety.

"Fast traffic, a lot of traffic. People don't want to stop. They don't want to slow down," said Ann Boutin.

Chicopee Electric Light told Western Mass News that the pole was previously replaced in 2013 and 2014.

MassDOT has taken notice of the issues and will be widening Fuller Road as a whole beginning next year. Trouble spots are primarily the Sheridan Street and I-291 intersections with Fuller Road. The utility pole falls right in between.

The project includes adding sidewalks, which means the poles will be moved back. It's something that will hopefully help stop the accidents at this spot, but for now, Amaral is not taking any chances.

"I don't let my son play in the front yard because of that. I park my vehicles slightly off the road for that same reason," Amaral explained.

