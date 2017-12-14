Some without power after car crashes into telephone pole in Chicopee

Emergency crews are on-scene after a car crashed into a telephone pole on the corner of Fuller Road and David Street in Chicopee.
Light snow continues to fall this morning which is making a tricky commute for drivers.
Chicopee police told Western Mass News the driver was not hurt, although she had a few scratches on her face.
As of this morning residents on David Street are without power. Crews from Chicopee Electric Light are giving approximately 9 to 10 homes temporary power so residents can continue on with their morning routines.
Chicoppee Electric Light estimates those residents should have their power fully restored in a few hours.
The area is not closed off, but there is a slight delay in traffic.
