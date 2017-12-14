Police: Stolen truck intentionally set on fire in Wilbraham

Wilbraham Police are investigating after they said a stolen pickup truck was intentionally set on fire.

According to a post on the Wilbraham Police Department's Facebook page, the truck was found engulfed in flames at the intersection of East Longmeadow and Stony Hill Roads around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

During the investigation, authorities discovered the truck was reported stolen.

The incident remains under investigation by Wilbraham Police and arson investigators.

