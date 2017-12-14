East Mountain Rd. in Westfield reopened following serious accide - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

East Mountain Rd. in Westfield reopened following serious accident

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Westfield Police are investigating a serious two-car accident that closed a section of East Mountain Road Thursday morning.

According to Westfield Lt. J. Pitoniak the accident occurred around 7:38 a.m. and "one party was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries."

As of 11:47 a.m. East Mountain Road has reopened, although police could not provide further information at this time.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.