East Mountain Rd. in Westfield reopened following serious accident

Westfield Police are investigating a serious two-car accident that closed a section of East Mountain Road Thursday morning.
According to Westfield Lt. J. Pitoniak the accident occurred around 7:38 a.m. and "one party was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries."
As of 11:47 a.m. East Mountain Road has reopened, although police could not provide further information at this time.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.
