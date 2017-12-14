State audit recommends improvements to Soldiers' Home in Holyoke

Recommendations are coming from the state auditor's office to improve the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.

Auditor Suzanne Bump releasing information Thursday that provides recommended steps the home can take to improve safety inspections and overtime procedures.

The home has reported to the state that it has already begun taking steps to implement the audits recommendations.

According to auditor's office, the report found possible abuse of overtime in the nursing department. They explained that one employee in the nursing department worked over 868 premium overtime hours, which resulted in $78,369 in overtime pay.

However, the need for that overtime could not be substantiated, the auditor's office said.

The Soldiers' Home in Holyoke indicated in the audit that a process has been put into place that requires approval for overtime work and that other tools to help in implementing that policy are being explored.

The state is also recommending that the Soldiers' Home improve documenting inspections of dorms, safety equipment, and care area after Soldiers' Home officials reportedly weren't able to provide documentation that such inspections had occurred.

The audit indicates that the Soldiers' Home is working to implement electronic tracking and monitoring of inspections.

“The Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke is responsible for providing our brave men and women with a safe and secure home, and care befitting the sacrifices they have made for us. I’m pleased that the Home has indicated its commitment to implementing our recommendations,” Bump said in a statement.

The Holyoke report is just one of several audits released by Bump's office with a goal to improve care for the state's veterans. Last year, she released an audit on the Chelsea Soldiers' Home and earlier this year, released a report on the Department of Veterans' Services.

You can CLICK HERE to read the full audit.

