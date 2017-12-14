Cold snap putting area furnaces to the test

The bitter cold has many cranking the heat, but older furnaces often act up when the extreme chill of winter arrives.

Now, furnace repair shops are overwhelmed with calls from homeowners in need.

Busted boilers and furnaces on the fritz. The biting cold has taxed many heating systems here in the Northeast.

"We all love for our furnaces to last forever, but usually they last for 12 to 15 years in western Massachusetts," said Gary Woodruff with Hurley and David.

Woodruff and his crew from Hurley and David in Springfield tell Western Mass News they have been busy since Old Man Winter settled in for the season.

'We’re working extra crews around the clock to get things done. Our installation calendar is full until Christmas," Woodruff added.

There are some things homeowners can do to help keep their heating equipment maintained.

"When we’ve had really cold weather like this, when we’ve had a big snow fall. Some furnaces vent out the side of the house. Those pipes could get blocked up with snow," Woodruff explained.

Homeowners can also check the filters, but a professional tune up is still a best practice.

Furnaces in New England get a lot more wear and tear in the cold weather states.

Putting off getting a new system can burn some homeowners.

However, regular maintenance can help extend its operational years and save you some headaches.

"We want to catch those things before they break down," Woodruff said.

For more on how to keep your furnace running this winter season,

