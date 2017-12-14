Local educators learning to spot warning signs five years after Sandy Hook

Thursday marked five years since 20 students and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

Thursday marked five years since 20 students and six adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.

On the fifth anniversary of the Newtown, CT shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, which claimed the lives of 20 children and 6 educators, schools in western Massachusetts are working to not only prepare for a horrific event like this, but also try to prevent it from happening.

School districts like Agawam are training staff and students in a more advanced method of protection more than just a lockdown.

They said that they have to be prepared for active shooter incidents.

"I think it's very important to be prepared. If we had never trained, we would never be prepared, so at least if we prepare, we are one step closer to being safe," said Agawam School Supt. Steve Lemanski.

Agawam Public Schools have trained their staff in ALICE training - Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.

It’s a step above the traditional lockdown that school staff is trained in now. Soon, they will start to train the students.

After the shooting in Newtown, training in active shooter situations is the new standard.

"We are trying to learn how to be better prepared. It's very difficult to identify shooters, but at this point, we want to be better prepared so we know what to look for," Lemanski noted.

It was at a conference today that Lemanski told Western Mass News that he learned warning signs of potential violent behavior. It was in a behavioral analysis workshop put on by Homeland Security and the FBI.

"It's trying to get people to, when they see something and it just feels like it's not right, to be willing to say something to somebody who might have the ability to say something about it. It's not ignoring that gut instinct that we all have," said Lt. Col. Thomas Grady with the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office.

This type of training is not just for schools, but for law enforcement and the everyday person - knowing when to spot the signs and report them to someone who can get that person help

Lemanski said that it's better to be prepared for these kinds of situations. Soon, the kids will be trained to see something, say something.

