The deadlines for your packages to get to their destination by Christmas

With a record number of packages expected to be delivered this holiday season, there are some concerns about whether carriers can handle the extra load.

If you want to get your holiday packages to their destinations in time, you'll want to pay close attention to this season's shipping deadlines from the top national carriers.

"I'm a little late. I usually get it here earlier. I'm a little late this time, but hopefully, it gets there by Christmas," said Ingrid Harris of Springfield.

Harris is worried about getting her packages to family in Canada by Christmas.

The staff at The UPS Store in East Longmeadow assures her she's in good shape, but does suggest people plan ahead this year more then ever.

"Well, this year, because of when the holiday falls, I would suggest you ship a little earlier," said Larry Krasnick with The UPS Store.

Christmas is on a Monday. That's great for last minute shoppers, but not great for last minute shippers.

"If you need to get it there before Christmas, it has to get there by Saturday. We can ship as late as Friday with next day air for Saturday delivery, but obviously, that's a little more expensive," Krasnick added.

UPS said that it's on-track to ship 750 million packages this holiday season and FedEx about 400 million.

The United States Postal Service expects about 850 million packages, a 10 percent increase over last year.

"This is our time to shine. This is the time of year where our employees go above and beyond," said Christine Dugas with the Postal Service.

Despite reports of carriers experiencing delays thanks to the sheer record volume of packages being shipped, Dugas told Western Mass News that no delays are expected at the postal service.

"We have a lot of things in place, added extra vehicles for our fleet, we've added extra help to make sure we get everything done," Dugas added.

So if you want it there by Christmas, here are the absolute final deadline:

FedEx - December 21 (overnight)

UPS - December 21 (next day air)

US Postal Service - December 22 (priority mail express)

"Whenever it gets there it gets there. That's why I'm here and they go out and hopefully by Christmas, they'll get there," said Kathy Krasnick of Springfield.

