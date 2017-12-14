This is how the loss of 'net neutrality' could impact consumers

Today, the FCC voted to end net neutrality.

The controversial decision stemmed from rules requiring internet providers to allow equal access to all web content.

However, some worry that without net neutrality, consumers will be forced to stretch their wallets.

Earlier today, internet providers would allow customers to navigate the world wide web without restrictions.

Right now, going from Facebook to Amazon doesn't cost you a fee, but today, the FCC decided that those internet providers could choose how much access they want to provide their customers.

Anything extra could come with a price tag.

The reversal of net neutrality allows internet service providers to change how they bill their customers.

As of Thursday morning, "you're paying a flat rate and then you can go to whatever websites you want," said Stan Prager of GoGeeks in East Longmeadow.

However, in a 3 to 2 vote, the FCC changed those rules.

"The providers to internet services can divvy things up the way they do with television, so right now you pay your cable provider, you have to pay extra for certain premium channels," Prager added.



It could potentially work the same way for the internet. Similar to cable, customers may be offered tiered pricing for access to specific websites.

"Let's say you want a subscription to the New York Times or Netflix or something like that. You're paying those people, but you're not paying your provider anything extra," Prager added.

Supporters said that doing away with net neutrality would boost the economy and stop government powers from micro-managing internet service providers.

However, those opposed to the decision worry how this will impact consumers.

Congressman Richard Neal said in a statement:

“I am deeply disappointed by the FCC’s decision to repeal net neutrality. This move undermines and reverses consumer protective regulations already in place that allow for a level playing field in the e-commerce marketplace. I have heard from constituents across the First Congressional District of Massachusetts and the overwhelming majority of them are worried about what this will do to the guarantee of an open, free Internet. Today’s dangerous rules have potential to drown consumers with higher costs and less choice. This is detrimental to our entrepreneurs and small businesses who are trying to succeed. I fully intend to support Representative Mike Doyle’s resolution to overturn today’s decision using the authority in the Congressional Review Act.”

Exactly when consumers can expect to see changes is still up in the air.

