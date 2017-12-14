Lisa Ziegert's mother reacts to seeing daughter's accused murderer back in court

The man accused of murdering Lisa Ziegert of Agawam 25 years ago pleaded not guilty to the murder today in court.

Gary Schara was arraigned Friday morning in Hampden County Superior Court after recently being indicted by a grand jury.

It was another tough day for the Ziegert family.

Dee Ziegert told us that her first reaction after today's arraignment was relief to see Schara indicted and now arraigned in superior court.

"To see him, it's difficult. It's difficult to look at the person you feel took your daughter's life," Dee Ziegert said.

Ziegert's mother, Dee, reacted to once again seeing her daughter's accused murderer back in court.

After being arrested in September, Schara was arraigned in Westfield District Court, but since then, he's been indicted by a grand jury and his case now moved to superior court.

[RELATED: Suspect accused of killing Lisa Ziegert arraigned on grand jury indictment]

Lisa Ziegert was abducted and murdered 25 years ago. On April 15, 1992, she disappeared from the card shop in Agawam where she worked.

Four days later, her body was found in a wooded area off Route 75.

Advancements in DNA technology led authorities to Schara, his arrest, and now, arraignment in superior court.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told Western Mass News that justice will be served.

"I'm happy for the Ziegert family. I'm happy the process is finally starting 25 years later, but there will be justice and we're looking forward to presenting the case at trial," Gulluni said.

For the Ziegert family, it's been a long and painful journey.

"I think we're holding up as well as can be expected, probably better than most would expect because we have a strong family unit, a lot of faith, and a lot of friends. We call them our village and they're always there for us," Dee Ziegert added.

Lisa's mother, Dee, has been especially strong during this 25 year nightmare .

"I guess it's my mantra - faith, family, and friends - but also, I know Lisa is watching and I want her to be proud of me," Dee Ziegert explained.

Schara is being held without the right to bail. He's scheduled to be back in court on June 5 for a pre-trial hearing

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.