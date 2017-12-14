Coat drive being held at Bright Nights

Springfield Police and Springfield College are collecting coats to keep kids warm this winter.

They're hosting a coat drive for school children in need and it's all happening at Bright Nights in Forest Park.

Springfield Police said the idea for the drive was developed last week after an officer in the department's Mason Square C-3 community policing unit noticed students walking through freezing temperatures without coats.

Members of the city's police department brainstormed with the Springfield College Police Department to generate ideas and called the Spirit of Springfield with an idea: to launch the coat drive at Bright Nights.

"We also had an influx of kids come from Puerto Rico because of the hurricane and a lot of them don't have winter coats, so Springfield College and us came up with the idea of having a coat drive for kids," said Springfield Police Capt. Rupert Daniel.

Hats and gloves are also being collected. Check and cash donations are also accepted, with all proceeds going to the purchase of winter coats.

It's going on until 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

If you can't make it Thursday night, Springfield Police noted that another collection will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside Burlington at Five Town Plaza on Cooley Street.

