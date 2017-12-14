UPS glitch leads to package confusion in a Springfield neighborhood

A UPS glitch has left one Springfield family feeling a bit uneasy.

Eleven people showed up to a Springfield home demanding their packages, but the homeowner knew nothing about it...and the whole thing was caught on camera.

According to this surveillance video obtained by Western Mass News and according to what a Springfield resident told us, at least 11 people got emails from UPS telling them their packages had been delivered by mistake to Tyreed Olivo of Springfield.

"She's waving an email and she's saying, 'UPS dropped my package off here and it says you guys signed for it,'" Olivo said.

Olivo said that that didn't happen.

It all started early Friday morning when a few people showed up at the door.

Confused, Olivo called his local UPS store.

"So they're like 'We'll look into it and we'll get back to you,'" Olivo explained.

By early afternoon, Olivo had fallen back to sleep. He works third shift. He woke up to a call from his girlfriend.

"She's like 'Hey, someone's digging in our trash.' Now, I feel like i'm getting attacked," Olivo added.

Olivo said that he feels thankful for his security camera.

Even when he wasn't home, it is how Olivo knew that there were people showing up to his front door, asking him for packages that they thought had been delivered there.

After a total of four people showed up to his door, Olivo called the police and he called UPS again.

Olivo said that they told him it was a 'glitch' in the system and they'd let people know.

However, then four more people came to Olivo's house!

So, with a little more fire, he called UPS again.

"I said 'Well how many?' She was like over 100," Olivo said.

We called UPS too and they told us this is perplexing, that they've never heard of this happening before, and they're looking into it, so it's not clear how common a glitch like this one is or if Olivo will have any more visitors.

"My kids are like 'Dad, hurry up and get inside because someone might show up,'" Olivo noted.

Late Thursday afternoon, UPS vice president of public relations Steve Gaut sent us a statement and said that it was a first-ever technical glitch and they are "escalating it as quickly as possible to resolve the technical issue that caused the delivery information" to include Olivo's address.

"We are still attempting to fully understand the issue that generated such an outcome. We will resolve it as quickly as possible," Gaut added.

