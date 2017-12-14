Two transported following head-on collision crash in Granby

Granby Police, along with Fire and Ambulance responded to the area of 239 Chicopee Street for a head on collision at around 2pm this afternoon.

Upon arriving on scene, officers observed two vehicles that collided head on in the southbound lane.

The jaws of life was used to remove one of the operators.

Mass. State Police troopers from the Belchertown Barracks assisted, as well as South Hadley Fire District One to help remove the drivers from the vehicles.

The crash involved a 2012 Honda sedan driven by Diana Weldon of Belchertown.

Police report that the Honda was headed North when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a 2005 Jeep Cherokee that was head South and being driven by Erik Binczewski of Bondsville.

That area of Chicopee Street was closed to traffic while responders dealt with the crash and rendered aid to both drivers.

The road reopened to traffic at approximately 3:30 PM.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

