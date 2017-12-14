Pot consumption could soon be legal in MA establishments

Marijuana could be coming to a restaurant or theater near you.

The state's marijuana regulators have given preliminary approval to a plan that would allow '"pot bars."

People would be able to buy a marijuana product and then consume it legally.

The Cannibis Control Commission said that the idea is to give people a legal place to smoke, drink, or eat marijuana at places other than their own home.

In the near future in Massachusetts, you may be able to walk into a cafe or bar and consume marijuana legally or get it delivered to your home.

"I think it's a great idea, because there's people in this world that actually use marijuana for their own use."

State law prohibits marijuana use in public but allows the Cannibis Commission to license on-premises for consumption.

Just like in a restaurant, marijuana servers will be trained properly.

The plan would also include yoga studios, movie theaters, and massage parlors, where a masseuse could use cannabinoid infused lotions.

But as some cities and towns and police departments still try to figure out how marijuana legalization will play out, the Cannibis Commission is being asked to put regulations in place about getting behind the wheel.

"As long as people don't drive, they say it doesn't impair you’re driving, but I've known plenty of people that have jumped behind the wheel stoned. I would not suggest that," said Ben Murphy.

The commission plans to file detailed draft regulations by December 29.

Cannabis sales are scheduled to begin July 1 of next year.

