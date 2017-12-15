A cold and mainly dry weekend on the way

Low pressure off the coast continues moving east and taking the snow with it. Many in the lower valley picked up a coating to half inch of snow and father north some flurries were reported.

We remain cold through dawn with temperatures dipping back toward the mid teens as skies turn partly cloudy to mostly clear. We've got some good sunshine on tap for Saturday morning, but it will be frigid!

An upper level disturbance will push through Saturday, bringing gustier wind and a few snow showers and squalls-mainly for the hills. Temperatures will creep toward freezing, but we may end up just shy. Winds out of the west at 10 to 20mph will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.

High pressure builds in Saturday night with colder air and temperatures nearing single digits for Sunday morning. Dry weather continues for most of the day, but clouds will be drifting in during the afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front. Light snow is looking possible Sunday night through Monday morning, but with very little moisture available, most will see less than an inch-if that. There is also a chance some sleet or freezing rain could mix in, making things slick for the Monday AM commute.

A cold front will punch through Tuesday night, so ahead of it, we will see a much milder day with a few rain showers here and there. Behind the front, we turn blustery and colder for Wednesday and Thursday with little to no precipitation. Another system approaches for Friday that looks to be an ‘inside-runner’ so a wintry mix is possible, then a change to rain showers as temps warm up. A cold front comes through Saturday with a potential for rain changing to a mix-one to watch.





