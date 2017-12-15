Snow showers possible for Friday's evening commute

Springfield is waking up to some of the coldest air all season. Temperatures in the single digits and low teens are possible with high pressure overhead, clearing the sky and calming the wind.



Sunny skies will start your Friday, however clouds will build in by midday. Afternoon highs will still be seasonably cold in the middle 20s. By Friday's evening commute, a coastal storm will bring some snow showers to the area. The best chance for snow will be near the Mass Pike and south, however some light accumulations are possible north of the Pike.



Clearing skies again tonight will lead to cold temperatures back into the teens and single digits to start the weekend. There is a slight chance for snow showers in the higher elevations Saturday morning. Most will stay dry throughout the day as temperatures get into the low 30s. No issues for Sunday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 30s.



By Monday, temperatures return to average with a bit of a southerly push of air. There's a slight chance for some morning snow showers or freezing wintry mix, which could arrive just in time for the Monday morning commute. Tuesday returns to the middle 40s. Rain showers are likely Tuesday evening as a front comes through and there may be a brief change to snow as colder air dives in-but that isn’t for certain yet. We turn breezy and dry Wednesday and colder for Thursday. We are watching for another potential ‘wintry mix’ system for the end of the week-which may impact Christmas travel.



