Tips to protect yourself from the bitter cold temperatures

Many will start their Friday on the cold side this morning as wind chills drop to at or below zero.

The freezing temperatures means there's a chance of getting frostbite from not protecting your body while outside.

Western Mass News wanted to show our viewers some of the warning signs of frostbite which include:

Red/cold skin, skin may be soft, and start turning white

Prickling/numbness

Tingling

Stinging

To prevent more serious problems, the National Library of Medicine recommends to take action right away. The first step is to simply get out of the cold if possible, either into your car or a building.

More tips of how to avoid getting frostbite include:

Adding warm layers of clothing

Eat carbohydrates

Drink fluids

Move your body to help warm it up, like jumping jacks or flapping your arms

Place cold fingers in warm spots like armpits and if you have a spot with those early signs, DO NOT rub.

