Tips to protect yourself from the bitter cold temperatures

Many will start their Friday on the cold side this morning as wind chills drop to at or below zero.
The freezing temperatures means there's a chance of getting frostbite from not protecting your body while outside.
Western Mass News wanted to show our viewers some of the warning signs of frostbite which include:
To prevent more serious problems, the National Library of Medicine recommends to take action right away. The first step is to simply get out of the cold if possible, either into your car or a building.
More tips of how to avoid getting frostbite include:
Western Mass News is tracking the latest weather conditions this morning on FOX6.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.