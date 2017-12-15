Clement St. bridge in Northampton closed

The Clement Street bridge in Northampton is now closed to vehicle traffic.

The DPW made that decision after MassDOT discovered some serious issues during their semi-annual inspection of the bridge last week.

MassDOT has approved repair plans. The project will be put out to bid in January, with work expected to begin in the early spring.

The DPW hopes to have the bridge reopened by summer.

Walkers and bikers will still be able to use the bridge during construction.

