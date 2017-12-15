Seven cases of whooping cough diagnosed at Westfield schools

Officials with Westfield Public Schools are dealing with several cases of whooping cough.

The superintendent's office told Western Mass News that there are seven students in the district who are dealing with the highly contagious infection.

Five of those cases are at Westfield High School.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, can cause serious illness across many age brackets - from babies to adults.

The CDC explained that symptoms often develop within five to 10 days of exposure, but may not develop for a long as three weeks.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

