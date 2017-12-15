Officials discuss replacing two Springfield elementary schools

City and state officials are considering a plan to replace two deteriorated elementary schools in Springfield.

School officials met late Friday morning to discuss what the proposal entails.

That proposal would put Brightwood Elementary and Lincoln Elementary schools at one site, like an elementary school campus.

The city's buildings and maintenance committee told Western Mass News that the schools are old, tired, and need to be replaced.

Both of the schools gyms and cafeteria's are outdated.

The schools would be on a single campus and share and gymnasium and cafeteria, but each school would have it's own building.

Superintendent Daniel Warwick said that there would be about 800 students and every teacher would still have a job.

"A school within a school, so we'd keep both schools, but one consolidated building in the north end of Springfield with 21st century facilities for our kids," Warwick explained.

Right now, school officials said that the potential location would be at Roberto Clemente Field in the north end, which is already owned by the school department.

They plan to open the schools in 2021 and as for a cost, that is still be ironed out, but the state will help out.

