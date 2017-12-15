Dog found killed by coyotes in Agawam

An Agawam family and their neighbors are still in shock tonight after their dog 'Buddy' was killed by coyotes in the woods behind a house.

Now, these animal lovers want to raise awareness to make sure other furry friends don't suffer the same fate.

What was supposed to be a quick trip outside for 'Buddy' quickly became a nightmare for one Agawam family and their friends, 'Buddy' went down the stairs and into the backyard, but after several hours, never returned.

Searches were unsuccessful until morning, when neighbors like Laura Lasorsa feared the worst.

"My neighbor Patty said 'We heard animals fighting out in the woods. Let's go take a look' and when they went back there, they found 'Buddy,'" Lasorsa explained.

The part Westie-part Sheep dog was found about 500 feet into the woods.

"The dog was frozen solid. It was heartbreaking," Lasorsa noted.

They also found pawprints all over the ground.

The dog owner's husband is a hunter and believes it to be a coyote attack, three of them. Buddy had no chance.

The dog did not have a leash, but did have an electric collar that extended to the back yard.

"She was so upset, we all cried. It was so very sad," Lasorsa added.

Animal control said that it's rather common to see coyotes in wooded areas this time of year. The once young pups are now out on their own and hungry for food.

"Usually with the smaller dogs, they are going to see them as a food source. The bigger dogs, they will probably see them as competition," said Agawam Animal Control Officer Allison Strong.

Strong told Western Mass News that coyotes will travel in small groups - one male, one female, and the pups.

They will go after cats and small dogs caught outside. A fence will only slow them down. It's best to bring bird feeders inside, cover all trash, and don't let your pets wander off.

"We recommend small animals be on a leash or tether all the time," Strong noted.

If you see a coyote nearby, don't be afraid to stand your ground, either with loud noises, bright lights, or water from a hose.

