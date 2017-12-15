Officials concerned over bail set for Springfield murder suspect

A judge sets a bail of $50,000 dollars for a Springfield man charged with murder in the first degree.

Prosecutors said that there is surveillance video that reportedly shows Rafael Martinez shooting Eddie Olivo seven times, ultimately killing him, in Springfield last year.

That surveillance video is still considered evidence in this open investigation.

We did file a public records request, but have not received it yet at this time.

However, the Hampden County District Attorney's office told us the video clearly shows the murder taking place in broad daylight.

"This is a very bad decision. It's a very scary precedent," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

A Hampden Superior Court judge set bail at $50,000 dollars for Martinez, who according to court records obtained by Western Mass News, is charged with the 2016 fatal shooting of Olivo.

It's that number - $50,000 - that poses concerns for some city officials.

Martinez would have two conditions: wearing a GPS device and a strict curfew.

"Somebody who is rightfully charged and rightfully indicted on a first degree murder charge and there are no major or glaring issues with the case...this person could be out on bail. This is a precedent I don't want to follow or see repeated," Gulluni noted.

Surveillance video which was collected as evidence reportedly shows Martinez shoot Olivo seven times.

"He shoots the victim seven times in broad daylight on video," Gulluni noted.

Part of Martinez's defense includes self defense.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement, which read in part: "A $50,000 bail set for Rafael Martinez, who is charged with the point blank murder of Eddie Olivo is a joke! Once again, a judge shows that he could really care less about our Springfield residents, neighborhoods and business community.

Mayor Sarno added that "this is a perfect example for the need of my proposed bail legislation to challenge these ridiculous bails. I'm hopeful that our state legislature revisits this legislation ASAP in order to stop the messages that some of our judges are sending that crime really does pay."

"This a bad decision. I'm frustrated by this decision," Gulluni noted.

Gulluni told Western Mass News that this is an issue of public safety.

"I think it's something the public should be similarly outraged as I am," Gulluni said.

Martinez is still in custody at this hour, according to the Hampden County Sheriff's Office.

We did reach out to Martinez's attorney, but have not heard back at this time.

