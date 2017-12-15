UPS explains glitch that led to package confusion in a Springfield neighborhood

A Springfield man became the victim of a UPS glitch that sent more than a dozen people to his home, looking their packages.

Today, UPS told us how it happened.

Those people showed up to Tyreed Olivo's door asking him: where's my package?

According to a spokesperson for UPS, people got emails that stated that Olivo had signed for their stuff.

However, that didn't happen.

"It's to the point where we're intimidated to answer our door. A sorry is not gonna help us there," Olivo said.

Surveillance video obtained by Western Mass News shows people ringing Olivo's doorbell.

Another person even came by Thursday night after our story aired.

Even when he wasn't home, surveillance cameras is how Olivo knew that there were people showing up to his front door. asking him for packages that they thought had been delivered here.

This all started on Friday, December 8 and exactly one week later, Olivo has an answer for why this may have happened to him.

In an email to Western Mass News, a UPS spokesperson wrote: "We have determined that the problem was caused by an employee who failed to clear Mr. Olivo's address from the scanner used by our drivers."

The mistake impacted over 100 packages.

The spokesperson added that this glitch is the first of its kind for UPS and that because of it, at least three packages are still missing.

"You just never know who can come to your door," Olivo noted.

Olivo told Western Mass News that he does not feel lucky to be a piece of UPS history, but he said that he knows those people who came knocking on his door may be the lucky ones.

"I really just tried to understand what was going on with them," Olivo noted.

A UPS spokesperson said that they are sending a local manager to meet with Olivo to apologize, adding that Western Mass News is a part of the story, writing: "we are also investigating why there was a failure to escalate his complaint until you became involved."

"I still haven't heard from them," Olivo said.

The company is also working on preventing this kind of an error from ever happening again.

