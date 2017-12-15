Veterinarian discusses possible holiday hazards for your pets

The holidays can be a dangerous season for your pets. Hundreds of pets become sick, even die from holiday hazards around the home.

One local veterinarian showed us what we need to look out for - from certain holiday foods to holiday decorations - to keep our pets safe.

"This dog ate some Christmas tree skirting, some tulle material from the bottom of the Christmas tree," said Dr. Penny Peck with Hampden Veterinary Clinic.

Peck said that says thankfully, this dog who ate part of a tree skirt will be fine.

However, keeping decorations and things like ribbons and bows out of the reach of your cat or dog could save you and your pet from a trip to the vet.



"And this will get stuck in their intestines and if the cat eats this, it will require surgery, definitely. The symptoms if your cat eats this, sometimes you can actually see it under their tongue or coming out of their bottom," Peck explained.



Pets love batteries, electrical cords, and light strings too.



"If the pet bites the electrical cord, it can cause severe burning in the mouth," Peck noted.



All that food during the holidays? For the most part, Peck said don't share.

Some big no-no's include alcoholic beverages and chocolate.

"For small dogs, they can really get a reaction to the theobromine in the chocolate. It's a stimulant and they can seizure from that," Peck added.

Any fatty foods. "Ham, bacon, grease gravy are all really bad for the pet because they're really fatty and they tend to cause vomiting and diarrhea," Peck said.

Holiday plants to stay clear of include lilies and most of us have heard about poinsettias..

"They contain what's called cardiac likosides. They're actually poisonous to the heart and they can cause arrhythmias and that can be deadly to the pet as well," Peck said.

Mistletoe and holly are all poisonous.

If your pet has any symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, or drooling, "and you suspect they've eaten foreign material, you should go to the veterinarian right away. Do not wait," Peck said.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.