Local businesses working harder due to seafood shortage

It's a seafood delicacy destined for many holiday tables, but a shortage of shrimp and lobster could make it tougher to get this winter season.

Now, local businesses are busy working their connections to get the popular product.

"It's going to be a good holiday season," said Bill Kelliher with Schermerhorn's Seafood in Holyoke.

Slathered in butter or baked to perfection, a lobster or shrimp dish is a compliment to any holiday table.

Schermerhorn's in Holyoke is busy replenishing their stock daily and while smaller businesses may have an 'in' with local fisheries, you might have a tougher time at larger seafood chains.

"People like the premium items. Everyone likes to treat their families to a good time," Kelliher noted.

However, a shortage of both lobster and shrimp is creating a demand.

Shrimp and lobster have been dealing with warmer ocean temperatures, hurting their population.

Lobsterman in New England are struggling. The industry could see about a 30 percent smaller catch than years past.

"This cold weather could cause some problems for lobstermen," Kelliher explained.

Many people want lobster and shrimp for their holiday table, but it didn't always used to be that way.

About 80 years ago, it skyrocketed in popularity and Americans have been craving it ever since.

Thankfully, the folks at Schermerhorn's said that they keep the shipments coming.



"We've got trucks arriving six days a week, plus we have a truck that goes to Boston couple times a week," Kelliher noted.

While demand is high, the price tag on shrimp and lobster has taken a dive.

"This year, prices have dropped a little bit on shrimp. We've been able to pass that on to the customer, so we have some lower prices than they were last year at this time," Kelliher said.

