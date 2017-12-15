Greenfield suing opioid makers, distributors

The city of Greenfield is taking on pharmaceutical giants that make and distribute opioids.

The lawsuit claims the companies should have done more to prevent abuse.

Greenfield is the first city in the Bay State to take on big pharma in a lawsuit aimed at raising awareness of opioid addiction and the rising costs of treatment:



"We are diverting money from our police department and board of health and number of city agencies," said Greenfield Mayor William Martin.

Greenfield experienced a spike in overdose deaths in 2015 with the number of fatal overdoses dropping last year to seven.



"There are still too many people dying from overdoses," said Debra McLaughlin with the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and North Quabbin Region.



McLaughlin said that addiction has hit the rural parts of western Massachusetts hard, and while services like the treatment facility on Federal Street exist, the need is still great.



"What they provide is not enough to meet the demand for treatment. If we had additional resources where we could increase services, it would be amazing," McLaughlin said.



The lawsuit filed by the city goes against several large pharmaceutical companies. We reached out to several and Purdue Pharma released a statement that said in part:

"We are deeply troubled by the prescription and illicit opioid abuse crisis, and are dedicated to being part of the solution...we vigorously deny these allegations and look forward to the opportunity to present our defense."



Mayor martin said that the addiction crisis will not be solved by this weekend, but that it is his hope this lawsuit will not only raise funds, but awareness to an issue that has touched every corner of western Massachusetts.



"It's going to take several years. I'll be long gone, but at least the city of Greenfield will have ventured forward," Martin added.

