Thank you for supporting our Toys for Tots drive!

As our Toys for Tots drive winds down today, we at Western Mass News would like to take a moment to thank you for all of your donations over the last several weeks.

Toys have filled all parts of our offices, bikes have lined our hallways, and that's still after we cleared our lobby a couple of times to make room!

Your generous donations will go to help brighten the season for local kids in need.

We appreciate your support and wish you happy holidays!

