Brisk and cold today with a few afternoon flurries

Its another cold start this morning and many of us in the lower valley are waking up a coating to half inch of snow on the ground.

We'll start today with sunshine but clouds will increase this afternoon as an upper level disturbance pushes through the area bringing a few snow showers and a gusty breeze. We may see scattered coatings in the valley with up to 1" in Berkshire County. Temperatures will reach near 30. Winds out of the west at 10 to 20mph will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.

High pressure builds in tonight with colder air and temperatures nearing single digits by tomorrow morning. Dry weather continues for most of the day, but clouds will be drifting in during the afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front. Light snow is looking possible Sunday night through Monday morning, but with very little moisture available, most will see less than an inch-if that. There is also a chance some sleet or freezing rain could mix in as well. It may make for a tricky Monday morning commute. The precip. will end Monday morning with lingering clouds in the afternoon. There will be some melting as temps creep into the mid to upper 30s.

A cold front will move through Tuesday night, so ahead of it, we will see a milder day with a few rain or snow showers here and there. Behind the front, we turn blustery and colder for Wednesday and Thursday with little to no precipitation. Another system approaches for Friday that looks to be an ‘inside-runner' so a wintry mix is possible, then a change to rain showers as temps warm up. At this point there area no big snowstorms expected next week.