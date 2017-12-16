Man transported following logging accident in Florence

A man working for a local logging company was rescued by firefighters Saturday after his leg became "stuck" between two large logs in woods off of North Farms Road in Florence.

Northampton Fire Rescue Deputy, John Garriepy confirmed with Western Mass News that they were called to the scene just before noon Saturday.

"...Unsure how his leg ended up between some rather large logs," Garriepy explained, "...literally stuck between 30 inch logs."

So how did they get his right leg out?

"Rescue dispatch used airbags to push the logs apart," noted Garriepy, "(They) were able to get him out of there."

We're told the man was conscious and alert at the time he was rescued. He was transported by ambulance to Baystate State Medical Center in Springfield.

Western Mass News was told that Captain Shawn Denkiewicz was the person in charge of the scene who lead the rescue effort.

"Crews did a fantastic job extricating the patient and getting him to Baystate...guy was in a lot of pain when I got there, so they got him out quickly and over to Baystate."

