2 pets killed, 4 displaced following kitchen fire in Monson

Four residents have been displaced from their home on Margaret Street in Monson because of a kitchen fire Saturday afternoon.

Monson Fire Officials told Western Mass News that two pets were killed in the fire, and one went missing.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

All four residents made it out of the home safely. The Monson Fire Department is assisting those residents at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.