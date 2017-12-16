3 pets killed, 4 displaced following kitchen fire in Monson - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

3 pets killed, 4 displaced following kitchen fire in Monson

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Four residents have been displaced  from their home on Margaret Street in Monson because of a kitchen fire Saturday afternoon.

Monson Fire Officials told Western Mass News that three pets were killed in the fire.

Western Mass News learned Saturday evening that one Firefighter suffered a minor injury while battling the fire, according to the Monson Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene just after 2 p.m

All four residents made it out of the home safely. The Monson Fire Department is assisting those residents at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

