Emergency crews called to house fire in Monson - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Emergency crews called to house fire in Monson

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews have been called to a structure fire in Monson.

The Monson Police Dispatcher confirmed with Western Mass News that there is a house fire on Margaret Street.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday. 

We have a crew on the way.

Further details haven't been made available yet. 

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Stay with us online for the latest updates and on-air starting at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.   

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.