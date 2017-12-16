Emergency crews called to house fire in Monson

Emergency crews have been called to a structure fire in Monson.

The Monson Police Dispatcher confirmed with Western Mass News that there is a house fire on Margaret Street.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

We have a crew on the way.

Further details haven't been made available yet.

