2 Springfield men face gun, drug charges after traffic stop on I-391 in Chicopee

Two men from Springfield are facing gun and drug charges after they were stopped by State Police along I-391 in Chicopee early Saturday morning.
According to State Police, a Trooper patrolling the highway decided to pull over a Nissan Altima after the Trooper witnessed the vehicle operating erratically on the northbound side around 12:15 a.m.
The driver, who was identified as 20-year-old Omega Walker and 18-year-old Dregory Woodard were placed under arrest shortly after the motor vehicle stop.
Troopers allegedly found "a quantity of a substance believed to be marijuana and material consistent with the packaging and sale of drugs" in Walker and Dregory's possession, along with a "loaded Kel-Tec 9mm handgun in the vehicle".
Both Walker and Dregory were charged with the following:
Walker was additionally charged with:
State Police report Walker and Dregory were booked and held pending $1,000 bail each awaiting their arraignment on Monday.
