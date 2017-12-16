2 Springfield men face gun, drug charges after traffic stop on I - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

2 Springfield men face gun, drug charges after traffic stop on I-391 in Chicopee

Image Courtesy: State Police Image Courtesy: State Police
Two men from Springfield are facing gun and drug charges after they were stopped by State Police along I-391 in Chicopee early Saturday morning.

According to State Police, a Trooper patrolling the highway decided to pull over a Nissan Altima after the Trooper witnessed the vehicle operating erratically on the northbound side around 12:15 a.m. 

The driver, who was identified as 20-year-old Omega Walker and 18-year-old Dregory Woodard were placed under arrest shortly after the motor vehicle stop.

Troopers allegedly found "a quantity of a substance believed to be marijuana and material consistent with the packaging and sale of drugs" in Walker and Dregory's possession, along with a "loaded Kel-Tec 9mm handgun in the vehicle".

Both Walker and Dregory were charged with the following:

  • Possession of class D drug with intent to distribute
  •  Possession/Carrying a firearm
  •  Carrying a dangerous weapon
  •  Possession of a firearm without FID card 
  • Possession of ammunition without FID card
  • Carrying a loaded firearm
  • Possession of marijuana over 1 oz. not secured
  • Possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of an open container of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Walker was additionally charged with:

  • Firearm violation with 1 prior violent crime
  • Possession of a firearm in felony
  • Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

State Police report Walker and Dregory were booked and held pending $1,000 bail each awaiting their arraignment on Monday.

