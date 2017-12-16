Traffic expected in the days leading up to Christmas

With the holidays and New Years right around the corner, Americans can bank on some traffic.

Between shoppers stocking up on presents, or people heading home for the holidays, the roads will be busy.

“I think we’re a little bit more impatient this time of year and we all kind of leave things to the last moment. So that contributes to the little bit of anxiety on the road,” said Bonnie Rogers.

As the year comes to a wrap, more than 107 million people will travel. The year-end holiday travel has grown 25 percent in recent years.

AAA estimates that nearly 1 million customers will make a call for roadside assistance this time of the year. say they are preparing for this influx in calls.

On top of the holiday traffic hassle, gas is expected to be a pain at the pump.

Gas prices are up 31 cents from this time last year. However, AAA says that doesn’t seem to be deterring drivers from hitting the road.

