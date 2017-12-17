Springfield man arrested in VT on heroin charges

A Springfield man has been arrested in Vermont on charges related to heroin and police say the heroin bags they found are connected to "recent overdoses."

Dean Carbone, 44, was taken into custody just after 11 a.m. Saturday in Bennington, VT following a traffic stop on School Street.

"As a result of this stop, 240 bags of heroin and more than 300 dollars in cash was located..." police report.

According to police the heroin has a street value of $3,000.

"The "stamp" on these 240 bags of heroin has been found at the scene of several recent overdoses," explained the Bennington Police Department.

Carbone was held on $25,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

He faces several charges including Trafficking in Heroin, Sale of a Regulated Drug, and Possession of a Regulated Drug.

