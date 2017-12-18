Chicopee firefighter accused in armed robberies due in court Friday

A court hearing for the Chicopee firefighter accused of committing seven robberies in the span of a few months has been rescheduled.

Erik Henry, 36, faces several charges including armed robbery and possession of drugs. Today’s hearing may be his last before trial. Henry has been held without the right to bail since November.

According to police, Henry is responsible for holding up several stores, some violently, in Chicopee and possibly other cities, as well. The list of places police said he robbed includes banks, gas stations and convenience stores.

The Chicopee Fire Chief would not comment on the investigation, but said that Henry’s actions have left him “stunned.”

Police are also investigating an armed robbery they say Henry committed in Holyoke. All of these incidents happened within a span of 3 months.

The 36-year-old has been a firefighter in Chicopee for nearly a decade, putting his life on the line to save others, but when police came to question him for his connection to the crimes, what they found was enough to take him into custody.

Henry was at the fire department dispatch center with a bundle of heroin behind his desk. They searched him and found additional bags of heroin and cocaine, according to police.

The crimes police believe Henry committed have had a serious impact on the workers he held at gunpoint, one told Western Mass News that they saw their life flash before their eyes.

That same clerk said he could only think of his family, and is relieved to know that Henry is off the street, firefighter or not.

Henry is scheduled back in court on December 22.

