Milder temps return, but winter weather chances are still there

Skies remain cloudy this evening with a slight risk for some patchy freezing drizzle or flurries, especially northern Mass. We will see some decrease in clouds overnight and some patchy fog may form. Through Tuesday morning, in foggy spots, some light black ice could form as temps fall into the upper 20s, so be cautious when traveling.

We’ve got a cold front on the way for Tuesday evening, so ahead of it we will actually have a milder day! Temperatures climb toward the middle 40s with a healthy southwest breeze! We are looking dry with patchy clouds and some sunshine. As the front comes through in the late afternoon, a stray shower is possible, but most look dry.

We stay breezy going into Wednesday and colder air will move in behind the front. Temperatures get into the upper 30s with wind gusts to 30mph possible. The coldest air of the week will move in Wednesday night with temperatures falling into the lower teens under a clear sky and with lighter wind. The first ‘official’ day of winter is Thursday and it will feel like it with highs near freezing, but abundant sunshine to go with it.

The end of the week and weekend is looking more unsettled as a big dip in the jet stream takes hold of the middle US. Here in the East, we will have a potent storm system moving in with more clouds Friday, then a chance for a wintry mix in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should climb through Saturday morning, which will change any mix over to rain, then rain continues for the day with highs getting into the 50s.

Showers taper off Saturday evening and we turn dry and colder for Christmas Eve Day. Saturday’s front will stall to our south and forecast models are generating another area of low pressure to ride along the front, pushing wet weather back into southern New England. There’s a lot of uncertainty here, but there is a risk for light snow or a wintry mix Sunday night into Monday morning, then a change to a chilly rain with highs nearing 40 Christmas Day. Our confidence in this part of the forecast is low at this point, so check in during the week for updates!