Police discover suspicious device in Chicopee

Police in Chicopee are investigating after they found a "suspicious device" at a city home.

Authorities repsonded to a call for a house alarm on Granby Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The owners said they set the alarm off after they heard a noise outside.

Police say they found the device inside the house when they were called.

Fire crews and Mass. State Police were also called to the scene to assist.

