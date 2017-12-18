Price of gas falls in Massachusetts to $2.46 per gallon

BOSTON (AP) - Gas prices have dipped a bit in Massachusetts, just ahead of Christmas.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey on Monday found the price of a gallon of regular unleaded fell three cents, to an average $2.46.

That's three cents above the national average of $2.43.

The price of gas is up 11 percent from last year at this time, when it cost $2.20. That's an increase of 26 cents.

