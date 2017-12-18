Sand delivered to seniors to try and help prevent falls

Buckets of sand were delivered on Monday to seniors in Southampton.

It's part of a pilot program to prevent the elderly from getting injured by falling this winter.

One slip is all it takes and now that winter weather has arrived, a community group called TRIAD is attempting to make that walk from the house to the car a little less slick for seniors.

"Over the years, we've had several medical calls in the past for people falling, slipping in the icy, snowy conditions. This program is beneficial for our elderly," said Southampton Police Chief Michael Goyette.

TRIAD is made up of first responders and town officials, but also seniors who work hand-in-hand to make their community a better place.

"We listen to what the seniors concerns are and their needs are and we just came up with this," said Hampshire County Deputy Sheriff David Fenton.



Bucket by bucket, they delivered the sand to the homes of seniors who may not be able to do get it on their own.

"A bucket of sand we figured is about 50 pounds, so it's got some weight to it," Fenton added.

Something Lori Loiselle of Southampton told Western Mass News will be a big help to her.

"Just knowing that I can throw some sand out before I have to get out there on the ice," Loiselle noted.

Seventeen buckets were delivered today in Southampton. Last week, around 50 were delivered in Belchertown, and according to TRIAD, the benefit of their organization isn't limited to just making the walk to the car safer. It's two-fold.

"It also builds bridges between law enforcement and seniors in the community," said Rachel Senecal with the Northwestern District Attorney's office.

TRIAD will continue this drop-off program through the winter

