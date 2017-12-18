Agawam woman building shelters for homeless cats

An Agawam woman is taking matters into her own hands when it comes to keeping cats warm and safe this winter.

Julia Toomey is one of several volunteers who have been building cat shelters the last three years and already has a head start on year four.

The countdown to winter draws near and each passing day with the temperatures dropping.

Toomey is thinking about the animals left to survive out in the cold. That's why she is once again heading the Community Cats Shelter Project.

"I feel bad for the cats that have to endure the cold. There's a lot of feral cats out there," Toomey said.

With the help of volunteers, Toomey has made nearly 400 Styrofoam shelters to date, saving hundreds of cats from the cold.

Styrofoam boxes are held together with tape. The bottoms filled with seedless straw, not hay or blankets. Both get wet in the cold.

Each shelter has a way in and out and holds two adult cats.

"Some of them have kittens, so they have to have a place to bring their kittens. This gives them someplace to go and stay warm," Toomey added.

Toomey has dedicated her life to animals. More than 30 years helping cats and dogs get through each day, she has nearly a dozen cats herself, many were feral.



"I love them more than anything. They are my kids," Toomey noted.

Toomey works with local shelters like TJO and Dakin in Springfield to help find owners or put cats up for adoption.

Dakin told Western Mass News that Toomey’s shelters are used in barn cat adoptions, which provide homes for adopted cats that cannot live indoors due to their litter-box habits.

Everyone who adopts one of these cats gets a shelter to keep them warm.

"These shelters will last a couple seasons, as long as we put them together right. You have to adhere it really, really well," Toomey explained.

Those who have feral or strays in their neighborhoods and want to keep them warm - or who would like to volunteer or make a donation - can find contact Toomey by email.

